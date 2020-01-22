Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A pan-Igbo socio-political group, lgbo Leadership Development Foundation (ILDF), has demanded the strict adherence to zoning for the Anambra 2021 governorship election, warning the state to avoid the crisis rocking Imo state.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, the forum’s Director General, Public Affairs, Law Mefor, argued that in the spirit of equity and principle of zoning, the next governor of Anambra should come from the South Senatorial district.

“Attention has been drawn to unwholesome moves by some politicians to truncate the beautiful rotation arrangement of governorship positions in Anambra State. The argument of these people is that governorship has moved round the three senatorial zones, and the chips, therefore, should fall where they may be starting from 2021 election.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju (Anambra South), Dr. Chris Ngige and Mr. Peter Obi (Anambra Central) and currently Chief Willie Obiano (Anambra North) have all governed Anambra in the order. What equity demands is for Anambra governor to come from Anambra South in 2021 in the spirit of rotation through which past and current governors had emerged. Some politicians are fighting against it. This argument against continued rotation of governor is warped and self-serving.

“Those who propel it, do not have the interest of Anambra at heart. Anambra is the gateway to the South East and blessed with abundant and uncommon human and material resources. It is very crucial that Anambra should get its acts right and show example to the rest of the South East and country at large.