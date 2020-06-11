David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Ahead of next year’s governorship election in Anambra State, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nnewi North Local Government Area has warned those it described as trouble makers to desist from distracting the party.

Arising from a meeting at the Nnewi North Secretariat of the party, presided by the acting Chairman in the council, Ernest Ajaero, the party said since the death of its chairman, Oko Echendu in May 2020, some elements in the party had used the opportunity to attempt to derail the affairs of the party at the local government level.

The party noted that its constitution had clearly provided on how to handle matters affecting the death and replacement of elected officers.