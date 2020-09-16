Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Traders in Anambra State, operating under the aegis of United Igbo Market Leaders Association of Nigeria, have endorsed the 2021 governorship aspiration of Obiora Okonkwo, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okonkwo, popularly known as Dikeora, declared his interest to run for the state’s top job during a ceremony at his Ogidi country home to celebrate Anambra State at 29.

National President of the group, CFC Obih, at a meeting between the leadership of the traders and leaders of Dikeora Fans Club in Awka, the state capital, said the traders settled for Okonkwo because they found him worthy and more competent to lead the state.

According to the traders, Okonkwo bears the hallmark of the aspirations of majority of the people as a trailblazer who has worked hard to create jobs through his various business concerns.

Obih said members of the association were encouraged that Okonkwo has so far not been tainted by what he called ‘negative politics’, adding that “we see him as a unifier who will unite Anambra people and give our traders a sense of ownership in government because his project is also our project.

“Okonkwo is the perfect man for the job. We believe in him. He is a unifier. He is loved across Anambra State. The people like him and are looking forward to voting for him when the time comes. We are in support of him because we know he has the pedigree and he is also competent.”

National Woman Leader of the association, Ngozi Ezenwa, said women were satisfied with Okonkwo’s credentials. She said his personal achievements as a private businessman and philanthropist were indications that he would govern the state very well.

Responding, National Leader of the fans club, Churchill Chiekelue (Omeogo), who described Okonkwo as a young vibrant gentleman full of energy to serve, called on the people to rally round and support him and give him the needed encouragement.