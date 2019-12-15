Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra state chapter, Basil Chukwuemeka Ejidike, has boasted that his party will shock the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties in the 2021 Anambra state governorship election.

Speaking to Daily Sun in Abuja recently, the state party boss also argued that though lack of unity among the chieftains of the party in the state have always being the cog in the wheel of the progress of the Anambra APC, stakeholders are however resolutely strategising and consulting to permanently resolve the differences and approach the election as an indissoluble entity.

Ejidike further emphasised that the victory of the APC in the November 16, 2019 Bayelsa state governorship election has equally given the party the needed impetus that it has all it takes to shock other political parties to win the ticket into the Anambra state Government House.

Asked the readiness of the APC for the Anambra election, he said: “What happened in Bayelsa state has given impetus to our determination that everything is possible including the APC winning Anambra state in the next governorship election.

“We are getting prepared for the governorship poll and what happened in Bayelsa this year will help APC with all the materials and human resources needed to win any election.

“The only problem we have in Anambra is the lack of unity among the major stakeholders. Let me say that identification of a problem is solution towards solving it. There is already an ongoing process aimed at seeing how we will bring everybody together.

“Without sounding boastful or immodest, I want to put it record that the APC will shock other political parties in taking over Anambra state in the next governorship election. If the APC can do it in Bayelsa, there is every indication that it is also doable in Anambra state,” he quipped.

On the crisis rocking the APC at both grassroots and national level, Ejidike appealed to the aggrieved persons to embrace dialogue, commending the resolution at the last National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to constitute a national reconciliation committee.

“I am appealing to the aggrieved members of the APC to embrace dialogue in finding solution to their grievances instead of being destructive or going violent. There must always be crisis in any party because it is made up of human elements, but we must constantly find a way of managing the crisis without allowing it to deepen.

“The good thing that came out of the last NEC meeting however was the agreement to set up a national reconciliation committee by the president himself to address the grievances of the aggrieved persons,” he noted.