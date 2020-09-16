Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP]) in Anambra State, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, has cautioned the 2021 governorship aspirants in the party to avoid taking actions or making statements capable of maligning their opponents.

He said that the PDP under his watch would prefer to see aspirants discuss the socioeconomic and political issues affecting the state and, suggest possible solutions.

Nwobu gave the caution at the party’s secretariat in Awka, the state capital, on Wednesday when Chief Jonny Maduafokwa visited the party’s leadership to formally declare his interest to contest the next year’s election on the platform of the party.

Speaking on the congress from which the party’s candidate would emerge, the state party chairman made it clear that gone were the days when certain persons manipulated the processes and presented whoever they liked.

‘We will ensure that the congress was transparently conducted. Not just the congress, we will ensure that the processes leading to the primaries will be seen as being transparent by the aspirants,’ he said.

Earlier in his speech, the governorship aspirant, Maduafokwa, expressed confidence that he would lead the party to victory if given the party’s ticket.

He said that if given the opportunity to lead the state, he would execute developmental projects that would add value to the state’s economy and as well, ensure accountability.

‘We will ensure accountability to Ndi Anambra. We will revamp the health sector by equipping the existing ones. We will build quality roads that will stand the test of time and ensure transparency in governance processes and activities,’ he said.