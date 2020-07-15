Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Traditional ruler of Isuofia community in Aguata council of Anambra State, Christopher Muoghalu, has appealed to Ndi Anambra to support Anambra South senatorial to produce the next governor in 2021.

Muoghalu, in an interview with Daily Sun, said although Anambra South has produced three governors in the past, their tenures, put together, could not equate with either of the years taken by each of the other zones.

He said: “Anambra South had three governors who held power for only six years. You cannot compare that with what other zones have recorded.

“Ezeife was about one year and nine months. Mbadinuju spent four years and Etiaba had about three months. Check it and compare same with what other zones have. Check what Central had and what North has now,” the monarch said.

He appealed to the electorates and the leaders of Aanmbra Central and Anambra North senatorial zones to consider giving maximum support to Anambra South in the interest of equity and fairness.