From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Convener of Youths Earnestly Seek Soludo [YESS], Dr Nelson Omenugha, has called on the people of Anambra State to support the zoning of the 2021 governorship election in the state for the sake of equity, justice and fairness.

Omenugha, whose group is drumming support for the ex-Central Bank Governor [CBN], Professor Charles Soludo, for the poll said that contrary to the opinions of those opposed to it, zoning would not breed mediocrity as every part of the state parades competent people who can govern the state.

“As it stands today, there is no zone in Anambra that does not have somebody that is competent to lead. The fact is that Anambra is blessed with huge human resources. So, you can find them in every nook and cranny of this state.

“The issue of competency; the issue of somebody that can deliver are very essential but as it concerns who becomes the next governor, it shouldn’t also be used as a ploy to misrepresent the fact that the people of Anambra South need to produce the next governor.

“If you calculate the number of governors Anambra South has produced and the duration of their services, you will see that it is not even up to what zones like Central have produced.

“So, it is important that since the current governor is from Anambra North, it is very natural and charitable to have the next governor come from Anambra South.

“In my view, it is Anambra South’s turn to produce the next governor. If you are talking about competence, we have a lot of them in Anambra South”, Omenugha stated.

The youth leader said that Anambra youths led by him were drumming support for Soludo because they believe in the person and the idea of the ex-CBN’s chief; saying that he represents a world of good to them.

“Soludo is an accomplished administrator, an exceptional philanthropist, a role model, a mentor, a benefactor, a father figure and somebody I look up to. He inspires a lot of confidence.

“And I can tell you, not just for myself, I can speak for a greater majority of persons because part of the reasons why we actually started this movement, YESS, was actually because there is no place where you find two or more young persons and you talk about Prof. Charles Soludo that one or two persons, or even more, won’t tell you ‘oh, I am actually what I am today because of the inspiration I drew from this man.’

“So, in YESS you can find people of different political parties and faith. Party and religious lines are no barrier. We have people in opposition; people in government and people from all walks of life in there.

“The only uniting factor, element, or clause is Soludo. And it is essentially because his life’s trajectories inspire. This is the kind of personality; the quality of character the youths should look up to”, he stated.