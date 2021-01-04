Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim has called on Rivers people to join hands with Governor Nyesom Wike to develop the state.

Wike had in his new year message said: “Let us eschew the recriminations, turn a new page on the hatred that has kept us divided, forgive one another and together, work towards making our dear state the best place on earth to live, do business and bring up our children.”

Nsirim described the statesmanship exhibited by Governor Wike in the new year address as a commendable gesture saying the governor’s ultimate goal was to better the lots of the people in all sectors of the economy.

He restated the governor’s challenge to all well-meaning citizens to work together to overcome the road blocks to progress and build a state that holds concrete promise of hope for the present and future generations.

The commissioner noted that Governor Wike had called for a new chapter of cooperation, togetherness and solidarity that would unleash potentials on the development of the state.

Nsirim stated that Governor Wike was determined to implement the new vision development blueprint in the 23 local government areas.

He called on traditional rulers, elderstatesmen, religious leaders, party chieftains and opinion leaders to break the barriers of partisanship to build the future that the state desires.

“There’s no goal we cannot achieve if we remain united. Those who de-market our state, remain our enemies and we must resist their antics,” he said.