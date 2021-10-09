Sponsors of the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) has restated their commitment towards supporting the league for the foreseeable future as the 2021 league season rounds off with the Super Four games on Saturday. Speaking at the press conference heralding the Super Four games scheduled for Yaba College of Technology Sports Pavillion, Chinedum Okereke, Managing Director, The LaCasera Company said Bold is delighted to be associated with HiFL because the project aligns with the company’s commitment towards contributing to youth development in Nigeria.

“The vision of Bold is to unleash the talent in Nigerian youths. As a brand, we relate with Nigerian because they are daring, adventurous and they love fun. It is a great joy to be part of the HiFL initiative. We understand that when we talk about the youth in Nigeria, we should identify them with positive things such as this project. We are equally partnering with the youth on other positive things” Okereke said.

On behalf of Nivea Men, Nathaniel Adewusi, GTM & Promotions, Beiersdorf Nigeria explained that if Nigerian youths are positively engaged, the country stands a better chance regarding crime prevention. development. “The goals of Nivea Men regarding the development of the Nigerian youth is aligned with that of the Higher Institutions Football League.

