By Olakunle Olafioye

Following the debilitating experience of the year 2020 when the outbreak of COVID-19 further aggravated myriad of challenges bedeviling the country many Nigerians had looked forward to respite in 2021.

But the hope of a relief in the succeeding year gradually faded as early as the first week of the year and gave way to despair as Christian seers hit the town with rash predictions, which sent shivers down the spine of many.

The majority of these prophecies which touched on virtually every aspect of the national life painted pictures of gloom and doom with only a handful cheering ones. However, one year down the line, while some of the predictions can be said to have come to pass several others failed to pass validity tests.

Some of the failed prophecies include the predictions on possible change of political power, exposé on COVID-19, death of a former president, among others. Below are some of the false prophecies:

New government without election

A Lafia, Nasarawa State-based clergy, Apostle Theophilus Ebonyi shocked the entire nation when he predicted that Nigeria would witness a shift in government without election. Ebonyi who is the Senior Pastor of Faith on the Rock Ministry International, enjoined Nigerians to seek God’s intervention by offering prayer for the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari in order to overcome the demonic agenda against the nation.

The cleric, who made this revelation before journalists in Nasarawa State, warned the government against playing politics with God’s message as earlier delivered by Bishop Matthew Kukah to the nation.

His words: “If Bishop Kukah had not come out boldly to say the governnent has failed the nation, then it means something is wrong because even those in government know that the present administration has failed the people”.

Apostle Ebonyi went further to state that Nigeria would witness a shift in government without election where the number two would assume the number one position without elections or coup.

The cleric, however, urged Nigerians to pray and genuinely return to God in order to avert the looming danger and to overcome the challenges confronting the country.

Exposure on the mystery behind COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is one global challenge that has continued to fester largely due to misinformation and rumour. Even in religious circle, people across the globe are being fed with information that challenge global efforts at combating the virus. A popular Delta State-based Christian cleric, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin added his voice to the controversy trailing the COVID-19 pandemic when he told his congregation at the 2020 crossover service that the mystery behind the novel Coronavirus pandemic would be exposed in the just concluded year.

The cleric who is the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, with its headquarters in Warri, Delta State said: “There is confusion about the COVID-19 vaccine that is coming. There’s a big commotion about the vaccine they’re talking about. God wants to expose some people behind the COVID-19 pandemic. Some people will expose others over the vaccine.

“Everybody will know the secret behind COVID-19 this year; Coronavirus is a useless thing, people will be exposed this year.

“There’s confusion coming regarding COVID-19 and the confusion is in favour of the children of God”.

As it stands the prophecy failed to come to pass as the virus still continues to ravage the entire globe at alarming rate with many people who had earlier expressed doubts over the existence of the virus and the veracity of claims now yielding to taking the COVID-19 vaccine in order to be protected against the disease which has claimed millions of lives across the globe.

Death of a former president

In his prophecy for the just concluded year, the founder of Christ Apostolic Miracle Ministry, Apostle Paul Okikijesu predicted the death of a former president in the country.

According to him, the death of the former president would shake the entire nation, saying Nigerians would tremble at the demise of the former president.

His words: “An ex-President will die in 2021 and his death will shake everybody because his death will make everyone in Nigeria to tremble.

Contrary to his prediction, Nigeria did not record the death of any former president in the country in the just concluded year. The closest of such occurrence to his prediction was the death of widow of ex-President Shehu Shagari, Hadiza and widow of Nigeria’s first military head of state, the late Major Aguiyi Ironsi, Victoria. Mrs. Shagari was reported to have died of COVID-19 related complications at the age of 80 years in August while Mrs. Aguiyi-Ironsi also died in the same month.

Anambra State governorship election won’t hold

With the violence which preceded the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, it was easy to predict that the election which produced the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Prof Charles Soludo would not hold. Controversial Onitsha-based cleric, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere (Odumeje), in a viral video posted on Facebook, perhaps relying in the development in the state before the poll foretold that election would not hold.

The cleric in the video said: “I am looking at the election that will come up in Anambra State; I have been praying, but I don’t see the election, because I see deaths. I see deaths by gun. Through a prophet, a nation is saved (sic).

“We pray, this election in Anambra State, even before the election, because I don’t see the election hold. Because I am seeing where people kill people. Don’t say I did not said [sic] it.”

However, contrary to his prediction, the election did not only hold successfully, the exercise was also adjudged to be free and fair by observers who monitored the exercise.

Osinbajo replacing Buhari in Aso Rock

From neighbouring West African country came another shocking prophecy about President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

In his prophecy for 2021, a popular Ghanaian cleric, Prophet Nigel Gaisie claimed to have received a revelation from God to the effect that Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo would become President in 2021, replacing President Buhari.

Prophet Gaisie who is the founder, Prophetic Hill Chapel, Accra, Ghana, said there would be a change of government in Nigeria which would be based on some natural circumstances.

Although he failed to elaborate on what he meant by natural circumstances, he declared that the process would bring good tidings and mark the beginning of new things for Nigeria and the West African region as Nigeria would be restored to its former glorious position as the big brother in the continent.

His words: “There will be a change in the government of Nigeria. God revealed to me that Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will become president in 2021.The change in government in Nigeria will come as a result of natural circumstances.”

Obaseki losing position to deputy

In his 70-statement prophecy, Apostle Sunday Eleojo, president and founder of Power Must Change Hand Prophetic Ministry, Kogi State, urged Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki to pray very well in order not to lose his seat to his deputy.

He said: “Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, pray well. I saw your deputy taking over. Pray hard. I see confusion everywhere, but God will help you.”

The prediction which was listed as the 15th prediction in his 70 statement prophecy is one of the few predictions that failed to come to pass. Notable among his 2021 predictions that come to pass is his prophecy on the demise of Pastor T. B Joshua of Synagogue Church of All Nations who passed away during the year.

New party replacing APC, PDP

Listed as prediction number 51 in the long list of prediction, Apostle Eleojo foretold the emergence of a new political party which will overshadow the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the major opposition party in the country, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

“A political party that will overshadow and swallow the APC and PDP will emerge,” the cleric had stated.

Although there was a move by some Nigerians to float what they termed the Third Force, not much has been heard about the movement even as the two dominant parties in the country continue to outshine all other political parties in the country.