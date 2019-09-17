Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Former minister of Health and member, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. ABC Nwosu, has vowed to quit politics and public service if the party fails to win the 2021 Anambra governorship election.

His threat came just as a former chieftain of the party, Dr. Chike Obidigbo returned after a stint in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Nwosu, who was also an interim state chairman of the party before the last governorship election in the state lamented that PDP has been denying itself the opportunity of taking over the government of the state due to selfishness and greed of some members.

Making reference to the last governorship election in 2017, Nwosu said the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and candidate of the party, Mr. Obaze Oseloka, did not become governor because of betrayal by members of the PDP.

“If PDP does not win Anambra State in 2021, I will leave public office and PDP. I am sure PDP will come back to power in Anambra again.”

Nwosu charged all party members in the state to ignore the past, put aside their ego, unite and work to win the forthcoming governorship election.

Former presidential adviser on Inter-Party Affairs and former national secretary, Caretaker Committee of the PDP, Senator Ben Obi assured that the party was united and more determined to reclaim the governance of the state.

“PDP is more united today in Anambra State than ever, there is no faction among us. PDP members in the state have also the duty to make sure that come 2021, the state returns to PDP.

“PDP must remain a united force to comeback to power in Anambra State in 2021. The South East National Chairman, Deacon Austin Umahi, has the responsibility to help to return all the states in the South East to PDP.

Calling on party members to be transparent in their dealings with others so that all would be on the same page, Obi said: “PDP is too big to be playing opposition in Anambra State. We must stop playing the role of opposition in the state and we will not allow any person to put us asunder again.”