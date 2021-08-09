By Moses Akaigwe,

Kia Nigeria has been drawing the attention of teeming Kia vehicle lovers in the country to the results of the ongoing design transformation and brand re-launch with the all-new 2021 Kia Sorento assembled at its plant in Isolo, Lagos.

At the recent 15th Lagos Motor Fair, for instance, Kia Nigeria ensured an impressive debut for the new Sorento, which was displayed as part of an exciting range of Kia models, including the all-new K5. Interestingly, Sorento and its siblings ceaselessly attracted visitors till the exhibition ended at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, venue.

Taking advantage of its first public appearance at the fair, the all-new Sorento impressed visitors with a purposeful SUV stance, raised body, and a powerful all-wheel-drive system.

All-new Sorento’s rugged looks are a pointer to its true ‘go-anywhere’ capability. With the vehicle’s very impressive silhouette, Sorento hints at how Kia has adapted its latest designs and features for the large off-road SUV segment.

On its part, K5 combines a striking new design with driver-focused interior, cutting-edge technologies, and all-new power-train options – illustrating the premium qualities that the Kia brand now offers the Nigerian customers.

“The all-new K5 is the ideal model for the exuberant, tech-savvy individuals, as it can help achieve a lifestyle centered on personal freedom and mobility,” said Olawale Jimoh, marketing manager of Kia Nigeria. “The all-new K5 is well placed to establish itself as a fresh force within the premium sedan market, highlighted by its sleek, sporty look, class-transcending space, robust power-train, and diverse, cutting-edge technologies.”

Commenting on the new K5 design, the director-general of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, Jelani Aliyu, who took a close look at the car, expressed his admiration for the “slick design” of the premium sedan.

He also lauded Kia’s alluring execution of K5’s roomy, high-tech interior, and fresh new look characterised by sculpted bodywork and the premium model’s bold lines; all of which are intended to enhance sharp handling.

The K5 also boasts a suite of advanced safety, connectivity and infotainment technologies, placing it among the most hi-tech and comprehensively equipped cars in its class.

The K5 is defined by distinctive exterior elements, such as the long hood and glittering horizontal chrome lines on the front bumper, and sensuous shoulder lines pressed into the sides. It also sports a wide “Tiger Nose” grille, intricate full LED headlights, premium crystal-cut alloy wheelbase, as well as a chrome-enmeshed rear bumper, which accentuate the dynamic appearance.

The fourth generation of the all-new 2021 Sorento features a head-turning design, more off-road capability, and proven safety technology. With a bold new name representing Kia’s engineering and consumer confidence, the K5 on the other hand sets a new standard among midsize sedans with its revolutionary design and powerful turbocharged engine line-up.

The interior of the all-new Sorento is made of high-quality materials evoking the feel of a stylish, futuristic “cockpit” characterized by taut, smooth surfaces. Equipped with a range of technologies to maximize convenience, connectivity, and ease of use, the bold design of the cabin incorporates a touch- screen infotainment system.

