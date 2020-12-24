By Lukman Olabiyi

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has assured Nigerians that 2021 will be a year of restoration, especially, losses suffered following the COVID-19 pandemic, but said it can only be better with restructuring of the country.

Speaking at the second edition of Aare Onakakanfo Christmas Carol, held in Lagos, Adams said the occasion was not a jamboree, but an opportunity to reflect on the way forward and thank God for life despite the challenges of the pandemic.

“This year has been a very tough and turbulent year all over the world. The rampaging COVID-19 global challenge has affected every sector of the global economy…Despite the seemingly global health challenges, God still count us worth to be alive. I want to assure that the coming year will be of abundant rewards. All that we lost through COVID-19 will be given to us back in abundance. That is my belief and assurance; it is a prayer and that is what I forsee,” Adams stated

He, however, charged christians to uphold the spirit of the season in extending love, adding that there are various lessons to be learned during Christmas.

“ I think we have to learn the lessons of the season. It is our duty to share this great moment of joy and uphold the spirit of the season. As Christians, it is our duty to show love and compassion for others, especially, the poor.

Adams condemned the culture of increment in prices of goods and consumable items during festive periods in Nigeria, while calling on the federal government to spread joy by providing necessary facilities to ameliorate hardship as well as providing effective security across the nation, especially around recreational centres and churches.