The 2021 NBBF Electoral Committee and Appeals Committee have been sworn in by the Nigeria Basketball Federation caretaker Chairman, Musa Kida.

The historic event as enshrined in the 2019 NBBF constitution which marked the official commencement of their electoral duties took place on Thursday via zoom.

Present for the swearing-in ceremony were Dr. Lanre Glover (Chairman) alongside Alhaji Mohammed Sani Fema (Vice-Chairman), Dr. Femi Olugbile (Member), Mrs. Hauwa Kulu-Akinyemi (Member) and Mr. Emmanuel Okibe who will function as the Secretary of the Electoral Committee.

Although, Chairman of the Appeals Committee, Mrs. Ize Matebese was unavoidably absent, other members led by General David Lubo (rtd) and Emmanuel Zira (Secretary) were present for the historic event.

Barr. John Iyakwari who is a senior lawyer with the Federal Ministry of Justice administered the oath of office.

Kida while addressing the committee thanked them for accepting the all-important assignment which will shape the future of basketball in Nigeria.

“I must thank you for honouring this national call to service. This is huge and historic because this will be the first time we will be having such in the history of basketball in Nigeria”.

“This means a lot to all stakeholders while also putting the constitution to test again. We believe in this group to deliver on their mandates”.

Another member of the NBBF caretaker committee, Prof. Florence Adeyanju admonished the committee on the need to be fair to all.

“We have given you a very free hand to do your jobs as spelt out in the constitution without any form of interference. We believe you can deliver and that is why you have all been carefully selected for this important assignment which is the first of its kind”.

“You will go down in history as the first constitutionally recognized Electoral and Appeals Committee of the NBBF which is very huge and we will continue to pray for you to succeed”.

The Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) high-powered delegation will storm the ancient city of Benin after being officially informed about the 2021 elections.

The Congress at its last meeting in Abuja approved October 30 for the NBBF election in Benin, Edo State.

