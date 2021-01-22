Though 2020 though was a rough year, it could not stifle the creative juices of Nigeria’s music industry as it churned out a couple of fresh faces and a number of monster hits. Today, TS Weekend brings you the new acts that will shape 2021.

Bella Shmurda

Twenty-three year old award winning Bella Shmurda is one act who made his mark in the last quarter of 2019 with his hit, Vision 2020, a song about his challenges hustling to feed his family while attending university. He has started 2021 with a bang as he recently shared snippets of his forthcoming singles unofficially tagged Moving Fast and Rush making him one of the acts to watch our for in 2021.

Omah Lay

Hard working Omah Lay struck limelight during the last quarter of 2020 with his hit track, Godly a runaway hit anointing him as one of the acts that will shape 2021 as the song has had a massive impact on the airwaves and is a radio DJ favourite. His other tracks include Lo Lo and Bad Influence and his run-in with the law in Kenya after he and Tems were arrested for breaking covid 19 protocols also catapulted his career to a whole new level.

Mayefe

For 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Diaspora was not left out! Welcome to world of Nigerian-born singer, Mayefe. This US-based singer has been making her mark abroad thus her country proud. Her song, Lose Control was a national anthem and effortlessly transformed her fan base both home and abroad making her a face to watch out for as 2021 gets underway.

Tems

Just like Oma Lay, Tem’s arrest in Kenya also gave her career a big boost as both acts trended internationally. This Nigerian alt-R&B singer, songwriter and record producer is one of the new faces in the new music genre, alte, alongside Odunsi the Engine and Lady Donli among others. Her hit tracks, Damages and Try Me makes her one of the acts to watch out for as 2021 gets underway.