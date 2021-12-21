From Desmond Mgboh, Kano & Steve Agbota, Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it has, so far, generated N2.3 trillion revenue into the federation account in 2021.

Deputy National Public Relations Officer, NCS, Mr Timi Bomodi, made the disclosure at a stakeholders/media engagement on trade facilitation in Lagos, yesterday.

He said that the figure was higher than the 2021 target of N1.679 trillion.

He said: “The 2021 has been eventful for NCS, as it achieves major milestones, in spite of the debilitating effect of COVID-19, which has had negative effects on the socio-economic lives of people around the globe.

“In the current year, the NCS has already exceeded expectations in revenue generation by going beyond the target set for it by the government, achieving N2.3 trillion,” he said.

He added that in its anti-smuggling activities, the NCS had made landmark seizures of prohibited items and items prohibited by trade.

He said that arrests and seizures were daily features in the activities of customs officers nationwide, and they underscored the fact that they operated in a highly non-compliant environment. He said the NCS is looking forward to a work environment, where respect for principles and practice of international trade are the watchwords.

Bomodi said that to enhance trade facilitation, NCS had integrated and automated over 90 per cent of its activities.

He pointed out that the e-customs project taking off in 2022 would also provide end-to-end automation aimed at eliminating physical contact.

Also, Comptroller Malanta Yusuf of the Apapa Command noted that trade facilitation cannot be harnessed and enjoyed without ensuring compliance with the level of traders.

Yusuf explained that trade facilitation had to do with harmonisation, standardisation, modernisation and automation of trade procedures in the supply chain by deploying minimal resources in order to get great output.

He said that in complying, traders must declare the actual cargo carried, the duty, quantity and value of the cargo.

Meanwhile, NCS, yesterday, announced a total of 398 seizures of contraband items worth N1,021,556,789.98k in Kano and Jigawa states, so far, this year.

Comptroller of Customs, Kano/Jigawa Command, Suleiman Pai Umar, told journalists at a media briefing, yesterday, that the various outlawed items were seized from January to date.

He explained that several suspects were arrested on account of the seizures, some of whom were handed over to the relevant agencies for further investigation and prosecution, while others were granted administrative bail, pending the determination of their cases in court.

He disclosed that the CGS had directed for more stringent measures to further strengthen the interception capacity of their officers in line with extant laws and regulations.