Organizers of the 24th Nigeria Golf Cup with the theme ‘Tapping Back To The Fairway’,’has indicated qualifier for the tourney will begin on Saturday, 28th of August.

The prestigious competition whose maiden edition was held in 1997 will commence on a yet to be announced date at the Golf Practice Range of the Ikoyi Club, Lagos.

Commenting ahead of the annual series, Head, Organizing Committee, Frank Igbene assisted by Tade Adekunle and Ronke Iyola disclosed all hands are on deck to make this year competition a memorable one. He however stated via press release, Potential Corporate sponsors have been making inquiries on way forward.

Igbene hinted that the tournament which was staged by the Ikoyi Club 1938 to celebrate the nations Independence Anniversary will also be powered by Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association (IGCNA).

