From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba has declared that the success of the state contingent to the just concluded 2021 National Sports Festival is evidence that the state is on the path to prosperity under Governor Douye Diri.

Duba who commended the state for coming third with 169 medals including 56 gold, 55 silver and 58 bronze medals at the competitions, said the state contingent’s dedication, commitment, high sense of professionalism and devotion to excellence culminated into the record breaking performance.

The Information commissioner, who stated this in a statement, averred that the high-class performance of the contingent that flew the Bayelsa flag is symbolic of what Bayelsa people can achieve when everyone does his bit of the work at individual stations with single-minded devotion to the good of the state and its people.

According to him, the team’s performance cannot be divorced from the timely release of funds required for preparation and participation of the athletes well ahead of time by the authorities. He recalled that the last time the state made a strong appearance at the National Sports Festival was when Senator Douye Diri was Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development in the state. He encouraged the citizens to continue to support the administration and to play their roles in the efforts to sustain the state’s movement towards prosperity.