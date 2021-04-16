From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation, and Strategy, Hon Ayibaina Duba declared that the success of the state contingent to the just concluded 2021 National Sports Festival is evidence that the state is on the path to prosperity under Governor Douye Diri.

Duba who commended the state for coming third with 169 medals including; 56 Gold, 55 Silver and 58 Bronze at the competitions said the state contingent’s dedication, commitment, high sense of professionalism and devotion to excellence culminated into the record breaking performance.

The Information Commissioner who stated this in a statement averred that the high-class performance of the contingent who flew the Bayelsa flag is symbolic of what Bayelsa people can achieve when everyone does his bit of the work at individual stations with a single-minded devotion to the good of the state and its people.

According to him the team’s performance cannot be divorced from the timely release of funds required for preparation and participation of the athletes well ahead of time by the authorities.

Duba who recalled that the last time the state made a strong appearance at the National Sports Festival was when His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri was commissioner for Youths and Sports Development in the state, encouraged the citizenry to continue to support the administration and play their roles in efforts to sustain the state’s movement towards prosperity.

“There is no doubt that the success recorded by the athletes was made possible by government’s commitment to investing in things that will bring honour to the state.

“In efforts at motivating athletes, the state government also cleared inherited outstanding allowances and bonuses. It is pleasing and gratifying that government’s investment and commitment to sports development is yielding positive results.

“One can say with every degree of confidence that Bayelsa is on for a great deal of development and progress under Senator Douye Diri’s leadership and that prosperity of the state is sure with the administration,” he said.