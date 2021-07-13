From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Mr Celestine Okwudili, the Chief Executive Officer of OCO World business conglomerate, has said that the winner of Nsukka most beautiful girl 2021 will go home with a brand new Toyota Spider car and one week paid trip to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Okwudili, who has been the sponsor and organiser of the Nsukka beauty pageant for the past three years, disclosed this in Nsukka on Tuesday while briefing reporters on the 2021 edition of the contest.

He said that the aims of organising the beauty pageant contest were to promote Nsukka cultural values and showcase beautiful and intelligent Nsukka girls to the world.

He added that the 2021 edition of the contest with the theme “Beauty Beyond the Eyes” is open to all indigenes and residents of all the six local governments that made up Enugu North Senatorial District.

According to him, ‘as it has been the custom of OCO World, every year we try to look out for a young lady that will stand out in terms of beauty and intelligence in Enugu North Senatorial District.

‘Our target is not just a good looking girl, but one who will serve as a role model for other girls in Enugu North Senatorial District as well as project the image of Nsukka girls to the world.

‘Registration form is N7,000 and the winner of this 2021 edition will smile home with a brand new Toyota Spider car and one-week all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, while the first and second runner-ups will go home with N300,000 and N200,000, respectively.

‘To participate, you must be a female indigene or resident of Nsukka, Igbo-Eze South, Igbo-Eze North, Udenu, Igbo-Etiti and Uzo-Uwani Local government Areas and must be between 16 and 30 years of age, single and without a child.

‘Registration forms are available in some of the leading stores, cyber cafes and supermarkets in Nsukka and Enugu town, it can also be obtained online at OCO World website,’ he said.

Speaking further the CEO said that last year Nsukka beauty queen who would hand over to the new queen on December 28, 2021, went home with a new Toyota Matrix car, first and second runners up received N300,000 and N200,000, respectively.

‘This year the prize for the queen has been upgraded to a brand new Toyota Spider car and one week paid trip to Dubai while prizes for first and second runners up remain the same.

‘OCO World starts preparations for the contest every year early so as to avoid any form of a rush as well as ensure a level playing ground for contestants in all activities that will climax to the grande finale on December 28,’ he said.

Speaking, Mr Anyanso Ezekiel, the event manager for the Nsukka Most Beautiful Girl beauty pageant said that the grand finale of the competition would be on 28th December 2021, and the winner will the crowned “Miss Adada”.

He noted that the competition will be transparent and will be an avenue to showcase a beautiful and talented girl in the Nsukka zone, adding that all the judges that will judge the contestants are men and women of noble and proven integrity.

The reigning Miss Adada 2020 beauty queen, Mavis Aruma from Igbo-Etiti, urged ladies in the zone to avail themselves of the opportunity to showcase their beauty and talents.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.