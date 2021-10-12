With the commencement of the National Youth Games in the University of Ilorin on Thursday, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sport expects 5,070 contingents and officials at the games.

The Federal Ministry through the Director, Grassroots Sports Development, Bode Durotoye on Monday gave the expected figure through an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said of the number, a total of 3,926 athletes are expected to grace the games, with 431 coaches, 555 state delegates, and 168 other officials.

Durotoye said the ministry has put all the necessary arrangements in place to ensure hitch-free games as usual.

NAN investigation revealed that of the total, Lagos has the highest contingent of 299, Delta is in second place with 289, while the hosts, Kwara, is expected to appear with a delegation of 259 and Edo, with 230.

According to reports, 10 states, comprising FCT, Anambra, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Edo, Bayelsa, Ondo, and Oyo had already arrived and completed their documentation.

The 6th National Youth Games has been scheduled for October 10 -19.

