From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has promised to build the Yoruba Museum and World Heritage Centre in Ile-Ife.

The governor made the promise at the 2021 Olojo festival in Ile-Ife, saying the decision was in fulfilment of his administration’s commitment to promoting tourism in the state.

According to Governor Oyetola, the centre, when completed, will attract foreigners and in turn improve the economy of the state.

Governor Oyetola who was represented by his deputy, Benedict Alabi, said he remained committed to anything that could expose the state to internationally and he would not relent despite the paucity of funds.

‘Our government promised that the Yoruba Museum and the World Heritage Centre, the first of its kind, would be located in Ile-Ife,’ the governor stated.

‘To actualise this, the documents of the land allocated for the project have been handed over to me by the authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, led by its Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunmodede. In no distant time, work will commence on the project.

‘When completed, the project will be a supporting tourism infrastructure for the Pilgrimage of Yoruba at home and in the Diaspora.’

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, as usual, came out from the 7-day seclusion in fanfare and prayed with his forebears, reincarnated deities and his chiefs paid homage to him.

Oba Ogunwusi was at the Emese Court where he was adorned with the Are Crown and he was greeted with gunshots. He went to Ile-Nla (Big House) around 5:16 pm where they buried all the past Ooni of Ife to pray.

He left Ile-Nla to Palace Gate and later to Oke-Mogun where the Osogun (custodian of Ogun shrine) joined the monarch for the last rite of the Olojo festival. He later went to the Aje shrine.

The wife of Ooni, Olori Silekunola Ogunwusi, the Osun governor, represented by his deputy, Mr Benedict Alabi, President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by Senator Jide Omoworare, Kogi State Deputy Governor Edward Onaoja, Dele Momodu, traditional rulers, and other personalities attended the festival.

