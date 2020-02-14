Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Ahead of the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, a aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Chukwunenye Ezeemo, yesterday, said only a credible candidate can restore the state to its glorious days.

Ezeemo stated this in Awka while donating materials to the state chapter of PDP led by Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu at the party secretariat. He said the only way the party can get it right is through transparency in the primaries.

He regretted the state of infrastructure in Anambra stressing that development is beyond stomach infrastructure, but encompasses human, economic, social, structural and spiritual sectors.

He added that the materials he donated were to fulfill his promise to support the party to ensure ease in their day to day activities.

Ezeemo also gave kudos to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for deregistering some political parties in the country He said it was one of the good things the electoral body had got right .