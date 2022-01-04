The Area ll Command of Nigeria Customs Service in Onne Port has achieved a record collection of N188.6 billion from January to December 2021.

Announcing the figure on December 31, 2021, Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Command, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed, described the collection as the highest in the history of the command. Mohammed said the 2021 total is N69,684,478,058 more than the total of N118,959,215,999 collected in 2020.

On enforcement and anti smuggling activities, the CAC also revealed that 34 seizures were made last year. The seizures , according to him, had a total duty paid value of N11,983,429,216. “Prominent among the seizures is 1,387 cartons of tramadol falsely declared to evade detection. Other seizures include rice, engine parts, vegetable oil and other concealed items with intent by defiant agents and importers to evade accurate duty payments. “On exports, within the period under review, the command processed 1,083,846 metric tonnes of cargo with total Free On Board (FOB) value of $402,367,568. The Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) value of the total export is N764,462,724,” he said.