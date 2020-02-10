Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha and David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra, Ndubuisi Nwobu, has appealed for support from the public promising that the party would transform the state and end the era of bad governance if voted into power in 2021.

Nwobu who stated this at the weekend when a governorship aspirant, Chief Vincent Oligbo, visited executives of the party, assured that he would conduct a free, fair and credible gubernatorial primary where a candidate preferred by the majority of the delegates would emerge winner.

“All our aspirants have great potential required to take Anambra to greater heights. They posses what is required to change the bad narratives we are seeing now and transform the state for the better. I am appealing to Anambraians to give PDP a change in 2021. I am assuring them that if PDP is given change to come into governance, it will bring positive dividends to our people,” Nwobu said.

Meanwhile, the Presiding Archbishop of New Covenant of God Mission Inc., Nnewi, Emma David Agu, has lamented the marginalisation of pentecostal christians in the state.

The cleric, who made the allegation at the weekend during a pastors’ conference held at the church alleged that over the years, Christians, who professed to be pentecostal in denomination, where not given the opportunity to govern the state.