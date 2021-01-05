From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East stormed Awka, yesterday, to brainstorm on strategies for winning the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

Present at the event were the former governor and vice-presidential candidate of the party, Mr.Peter Obi; Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on Inter-Party Affairs, Senator Ben Obi; Senator Joy Emeodi; zonal and state party chairmen, Chief Ali Odefa and Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, respectively. Others were members of the state and zonal working committees, some governorship aspirants in the state like Dr Obiora Okonkwo, Senator Uche Ekwunife,. Chris Azubogu, and Valentine Ozigbo, and other party faithful.

Addressing participants at an event held at Marble Arch Hotels, Obi advised the governorship aspirants to reach out to the people at the grassroots rather than spending much of their time and resources posting pictures on social media.

He also reminded party leaders in the state that more work needed to be done as the party was neither holding power at the centre nor at the state level.

Zonal chairman, Odefa, assured all aspirants that the primary election was going to be free and fair. He said gone were the days when primary elections were hijacked and tickets handed over to unpopular aspirants in the party.

Senator Obi, on his part, assured party faithful that the national leadership of the party would do everything possible and legitimate to ensure that the PDP coasts home to victory in the goober election in the state.