By Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

Nigerians overseas under the aegis of Diasporans for PDP, have assured that “in the presence of the current national misery and increasing dissatisfaction, there is ‘hope is around the corner,’ which will come after the current APC government has been voted out in 2023.

‘The fabrics of our nation have been totally weakened by the bad political and economic decisions of the APC and the Muhammadu Buhari administration. As a result, Nigeria is in a state of emergency,’ said Hon Victoria Pamugo, the founder and national chair of the US-based registered not-for-profit organisation of Nigerians in the Diaspora, Diasporans for PDP.

This reassurance was made in a statement issued by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Chidi Igwe, who hailed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for ‘setting the right tone and target to rescue Nigeria from the current state of emergency.’

He quoted Pamugo as saying that Diasporans for PDP is ‘pleased with the tone PDP is setting.’

According to him, ‘members in the Diaspora agree that PDP is sending the right message to all Nigerians, a message to unite the country, restore the economy, and rescue Nigeria from the nearly eight years of damage done by APC and President Buhari’s administration.

‘When you look at all the political parties cropping up in Nigeria today, there is no doubt that PDP is the only party that can save Nigeria from this damage being caused by APC’s incompetence and President Buhari’s bad administration. So Nigerians have to choose wisely and be strategic with their votes in 2023,’ Hon Pamugo said.

The US-based organisation saluted the party’s resolve to focus on rebuilding Nigeria and making it once again a country that ‘all of us can be proud of.

‘2023 will provide an opportunity for Nigerians to change direction and elect PDP to undo the damage and retrogression APC and President Buhari have caused in the past eight years they’ve been in office,’ Hon Pamugo added.

According to her, ‘we want a Nigeria we can all call home, where there will be job opportunities, social support systems, security, good roads, good health care system, good educational system, world-class infrastructure, reliable power supply, adequate food and potable water supply channels,’ she said.

‘We want a modern and booming economy that can compete with other western countries, not just one that is marred by mismanagement, corruption and lack of vision, as we currently have it today under this APC administration,’ Hon Pamugo said.

‘We want a Nigeria that is prosperous and values the life of every citizen… a Nigeria that creates things, manufactures and exports things to other countries and builds national wealth… Not just a dumping ground for foreign manufactured goods and services,’ she said.

‘Nigerians are smart people. Look at us living in foreign lands! We are the ones helping to build economic progress in other countries. Look at us! Imagine if all the skills we are deploying in other countries are brought back to Nigeria! Just imagine it…!

‘All you need is a government that has a good vision, one that can focus on building an empowering economy and not a corrupt system that frustrates citizens and forces brain-drain upon itself, with its citizens leaving for other countries in search of greener pasture,’ she lamented.

Diasporans for PDP expressed the hope that Nigerians will make the right decision in 2023 and rescue the country by voting out APC.

