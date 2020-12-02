From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The lawmaker representing Nnewi/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Chris Azubogu, has said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would respect zoning arrangements when picking a candidate in Anambra State next governorship election.

Azubogu, speaking to reporters in Onitsha on Wednesday, indicated that any party official, no matter how highly placed, who suggested otherwise is only speaking from his personal capacity and not for the party.

The federal lawmaker said that all states controlled by the PDP in the South-East respects zoning arrangements in making their choice candidates, and Anambra would not be an exception.

‘Zoning has come to stay in the party. I’m not just a member of House of Representatives, but also an NEC member of the PDP. It is not by accident that in the last guber polls in Anambra State, all the three candidates from three major political parties in the State and Nigeria all came from a particular zone of the State.

‘We are building our party and I know that when we get to the bridge we shall know how to cross it. PDP as a party may not have made a categorical statement on its position on zoning, but when the time comes, every political party would listen to the people in the State because every politics is local. Anambra people would ultimately decide whether there is zoning or not in the State and if PDP wants to win the next election in the State, they would listen to Anambra people,’ he said.

On his aspiration to govern the State, Azubuogu said he is the most prepared for the challenge of governance among those angling to take over from Governor Willie Obiano, having been involved in proffering solutions to governance in the last 15 years.

‘Governance is a very serious business that you don’t just come into it, but you prepare for it. Only one who understands leadership can transform Anambra State. We have a clear cut vision of what we want to achieve in the State and how to drive the goals,’ Azubogu said.