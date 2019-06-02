Magnus Eze, Enugu

National Vice Chairman (South East) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Austin Umahi said yesterday that the party would reclaim Anambra State in 2021.

He said the party would legally stop at nothing in taking control of the five South East states, stressing that winning Anambra in 2021 will complete the circle.

Speaking yesterday at Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State at a reception organized for the Southeast Zonal leadership of PDP, by a party stalwart and stakeholder, High Chief Obiora Okonkwo, Engr. Umahi warned that the era of imposition on candidates was over.

He also ruled out non-provision of level playing field for every aspirant in the party stating that the people will henceforth exercise their franchise in a free manner.

He lauded the leadership of PDP in Anambra State for the renewed vigor and unity in the party, noting that performance of the party at the 2019 presidential election was a demonstration of the party’s determination to reclaim the state. Umahi also lauded Okonkwo for his continued support for the party. He said Okonkwo has been untiring in his demonstration of deep faith and commitment to the fortunes of PDP.

According to Umahi, Okonkwo “has been a very strong pillar of support for our great party”, adding that the future of PDP in Anambra State is now brighter with the unity of purpose with which members demonstrated at the last general election.

Umahi, who described the Anambra State PDP Chairman, Nieves Ndubisi Nwosu as a “politician with a difference”, told party members that “if we come together the way we have demonstrated today, we will rise beyond anybody and nobody will have the capacity to stop us”.

Earlier in his address, Okonkwo lauded Umahi for the impressive outing of the party in the Southeast at the last general election.

He said Umahi’s leadership played a vital role in the reclamation of Imo State by the PDP, adding that with the feat, the stage is now set for PDP to add Anambra State to its kitty.

Okonkwo expressed gratitude to all party members in the state for their efforts towards reuniting all dissenting voices and helping the party to regain its unity.

He said that the return of unity to the party in Anambra, was the beginning of good things to come.

“I am happy with the unity that we have achieved in Anambra. With that, in no distant time, Anambra will become the property of PDP”, Okonkwo said.