Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Chairman of Anambra State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, has expressed the optimism that the party would surmount the threats of the All Progressive Congress (APC) of deploying federal might, army, police and other forces to win the 2021 governorship election.

Nwobu who disclosed this in an interview with Daily Sun described the administration of Governor Willie Obiano as a failure saying the PDP would field a candidate who knows the problems of the state and how to tackle them holistically.

He appealed to the people of the state to support the party assuring that “no matter the pressure from anywhere, the PDP will emerged victoriously at the election”

“We are prepared and we believed that we going to surmount the federal might with the support of the people of Anambra; we will be able to surmount their army, police and their force. We want to appeal to Anambrians to be on our side. The governor of the state is a failure. In terms of governance, infrastructural development and social development. It is more or less a government that dwells more on social activities than to the real issues of development. Anambra requires a robust leader who will need the ideas and wisdom from day one, and that is what PDP will give the people of the state.

“I urge Anambrians to do their best to support Obiano’s administration to see it succeed in the overall interest of the people of the state. But I urged Anambrians to be much more focused on the new government that will be coming in. I can assure you that, the government, if it’s a PDP government, will be more result oriented and Anambrians will come to appreciate that truly they elected a governor that will work for them” he stated.

On the type of candidate PDP will field, Nwoby said, “It is a candidate that understands the enormity of the problems in the state and then has the ideas on how to change that bad narratives from day one. A candidate whose mindset is all geared towards bringing development to this state. A candidate who understand the plights of the people and how to change it for better. A candidate who will set the stage and standard for the new development of the state”.