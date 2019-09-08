Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, has expressed confidence that the party will win the 2021 governorship election in the state.

Nwobu, who stated this while inaugurating ward offices in Nkpor ward 1 and ward 2 and Umuoji ward in Idemili North Local Government Area provided by Chief Vincent Oligbo (Ike Edeke) to support the grassroots mobilization, said the party has all it takes to win the election.

He said the people of the state were waiting for PDP to move the state to the next level. His words: “PDP will take over Anambra state in 2021. We are coming to change the narrative about the state. We are one of the best states; other states look up to us. But today, the state is no longer moving forward. We are now moving backwards.

“I want members of the party to unite as one family. We should be truthful and honest to the people. Every stakeholder should ensure that we have functional ward offices. I have told you people not give me money, use the money to sponsor and build the party in your wards and local governments. If we can build 318 wards in the state and make it stronger, we have already won the election.”