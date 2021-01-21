As part of efforts to increase public sensitisation and education on pension, the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) said it has scheduled numerous programmes and is envisaging more media interactions in the new year to help achieve this course.

The Head of Media, Communications and Branding Committee, PenOp, Amaka Andy-Azike, disclosed this at the association’s Annual Media Parley, noting that knowledge sharing and information dissemination is important to the overall growth of the industry.

Speaking on the plans for the year, Andy-Azike said ‘although the pandemic distorted a lot of things on our calendar in 2020, we have lined up a lot of programs and are looking forward to more media interactions in 2021.’

She added that, “the media and branding committee of PenOp plans to do much to improve on knowledge advocacy and information sharing provided that the pandemic gives way to more social interaction.”

“We plan to have a pension awareness week, like a pension fair where operators attend to individuals on the spot with media partners available for coverage. We also intend to participate in World Saving Day to drive financial inclusion as 11 per cent of the active workforce are enrolled in contributory and micro pension schemes and this number needs to improve”, she said.

PenOp is an independent, non-governmental, non-political and non-profit making body established to promote the operations of the pension industry, provide for self-regulation and ensure that international best practices relating to the industry are observed by the operators registered in Nigeria.

It is the umbrella association for all the Licensed Pension Fund Custodians, Pension Fund Administrators and Closed Pension Fund Administrators (PFCs, PFAs and CPFAs) operating in Nigeria.