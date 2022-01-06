By Henry Uche

A political economist, Pat Utomi, has scored the 2021 performance of the Federal Government below average.

Speaking, yesterday, on the ‘State of the nation’ via zoom, he said insecurity, unemployment, lack of trust in government, economic hardship, ineffective leadership among other negative realities combined to make 2021 a horrible year for Nigerians.

The political economist said the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has not operated in the interest of the masses but for a selected few who have captured the Nigerian state.

“Nigerians had a very horrible experience in 2021, but there is hope if the people rise now and take away Nigeria from the ‘big men’ because government is not about big men but it’s about big issues. These big men are the ones aggravating the plight of the people,” he said.

He said a major challenge of Nigeria is that those who lacked ideas bulldoze themselves into power while those who have ideas do not have the chance. Besides, Nigeria does not have political parties with good intentions but otherwise.

“What we have are political machines used to grab power to advance their personal course. Those few machine-politicians, sadly, determine the fate of the most populous country in Africa. Besides, we don’t have consequence management. More so the values that create progress, we have lost them.”

He said if Nigeria must attain its manifest destiny, the people must rise and deliver themselves from the shackles of oppressors, else there may not be 2023 Nigeria to conduct elections.

“The elite must be careful to think that everything is well in this country,” he said.

Utomi posited that Nigeria would not make any progress because it does not produce anything, hence the need for national economic strategy to rescue it from economic dungeon.