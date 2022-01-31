By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has advised applicants of the state origin for the ongoing recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force that physical and credentials screening exercise would take place at the Police College, Ikeja, from February 1 to 20.

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu: “The exercise will be conducted according to local government areas. Therefore, applicants who successfully completed the 2021 online recruitment registration are to report for the exercise by 8am daily only on the day scheduled for their local government areas.

“Applicants are to report at the Police College, Ikeja, venue of the screening exercise, in clean white T-shirt and a pair of shorts. They are also to come along with two white flat files, two passport-size photographs and the following mandatory requirements: National Identity Number (NIN), original copies and duplicates of credentials: O’ Level result(s), certificate of state of origin, birth certificate or affidavit of declaration of age, print-out of application submission confirmation/profile page and duly completed guarantor’s form. Any applicant/candidate who fails to present on demand any of the above will not be considered for screening.”

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has assured applicants and the general public that the exercise would be conducted in the most transparent manner and that all COVID-19 protocols would be strictly adhered to.

According to the CP, the recruitment is absolutely free. Complaints about underhand dealings can be through: 08100004507.