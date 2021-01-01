From Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke Spiritual Director and Blessed Iwene Tasnsi Pilgrimage Centre, Umudioke Rector, in Anambra State, Obimma Emmanuel, also known as Ebube Muonso, has predicted trouble for corrupt politicians, death of high profile politicians, even as he revealed who will emerge next Anambra governor.

“God has revealed a lot of things to me concerning 2021, and what it holds in stock for Nigerians and the world. Some are good and some are not good. But I pray the spirit of God will take absolute control of negative events and postulations for 2021.

“At the political front, I foresee change of power. In Anambra, outcome of the November 2021 governorship election will shock many. As you can see, many are jostling for the governorship seat, but God has already given me name of the person that will take over from Obiano. The Holy Spirit told me God has strengthened the person to take Anambra to the next level. When I was praying for good governance in Anambra, the Holy Spirit revealed to me the fall of an empire; fall of an empire. The Holy Ghost opened my eyes and I saw an empire overthrowing another empire.

“God showed me the man that will take Anambra to the next level, and his name also appeared. When the name appeared, I prayed to God, and God said this is the one I want,” he said.

The cleric also said his vision and prediction never failed, saying: “The Holy Ghost has never given me any vision and failed. Ever since I was born; ever since I became priest; the Holy Ghost has never given me a failed prophecy. None of my prophesies failed. In 2015, when I was telling Nigerians that Buhari would win presidential election, but that Nigerians would suffer; people did not take it serious. It came as a result of revelation. When I was telling our people that Hope Uzodinma, who took the 4th position during the Imo State governorship election, would eventually become governor, people did not understand it. I told people that Willie Obiano would win his first tenure. I also did so during his second term election. God’s ways are not our ways.

“In 2021 governorship election, the electorate wll do conscience voting; not money voting. The people will no more vote based on religious affiliation, creed or political platform. That is how the new order will come, and people will be surprised. God has revealed the man to me. It does not matter whether he is a Catholic or Pentecostal or Anglican. The important thing is that he is a good man; he is selfless. He is actually the person destined to take the mantle from Obiano to continue where he stops. God revealed to me the next government in Anambra will be better than what we have today,” he said.

On COVID-19, Muonso predicted the second wave, though fiercer, would not take the life of anybody among the faithful.

“Again, in the spirit realm, God released a wind of divine security upon His people. Many people are afraid of COVID-19; but God says they should not be afraid. The second wave of COVID-19 is here; but the same God that protected His people during the first is saying He will also protect us this time around.

“I am not saying Nigerians should not apply the necessary protocols to check the pandemic; but that one is a physical measure. Let us be conscious of the fact that the spiritual control the physical. I want the faith of the children of God to be raised. Have faith in the Lord. Even though the second wave of the pandemic is going to be fierce, yet, it is not for Nigeria,” he said.