Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been called upon to take urgent and effective steps to re-position the party in Anambra State to ensure it wins the 2021 governorship election.

APC Elders Forum, Anambra State chapter, which made the call yesterday, in Awka, after its meeting, said the call became pertinent following the need to bring the state into the APC family through the forthcoming election.

The forum also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing Senator Chris Ngige as minister of Labour and Employment and Sharon Ikeazor as minister of State for Environment.

Appointing two ministers from Anambra State was a rare show of the love and respect President Buhari has for the state, hence, the forum appreciated the gesture and said it would want APC to consolidate it with winning the governorship seat of the state in 2021.

In a statement signed by Chief Innocent Obi, Chief Harry Okongwu and Sir Alex Chukwurah, chairman, secretary and leader respectively, the forum noted that APC in the state needs serious re-engineering and charged all members to unite for a common goal.