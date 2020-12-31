From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has charged Nigerians to remain resilient and patriotic in the New Year.

The caucus, in a statement by its leader, Kingsley Chinda, on Thursday, also urged Nigerians to use the New Year celebration to reflect

deeply on the principles of humility, self sacrifice, good neighbourliness, including love for one another and the country.

The lawmakers admonished leaders at the various levels of government to be more dedicated and selfless in their dealings with the citizens.

“As we are all aware, new year celebration is observed globally to mark the beginning of every new year, offering us amongst other things, new belief, new hopes, new goals, new objectives and new aspirations.

“However, the 2021 New year celebrations appears less unique particularly because the out gone year 2020 came with lots of challenges, especially when the entire world had to battle with the dreaded Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic, which led to the death of millions of friends and loved ones across the globe, including in Nigeria.

“Our situation in Nigeria was further worsened by a poor and dwindling economy (now in the worst recession ever); several incidents of kidnappings, killings and general insecurity across the county, occasioned by an inept, visionless, clueless and failed leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government,” the caucus stated.

The opposition lawmakers added “as we celebrate, let us remember to stay safe, especially in the wake of resurgence in the number of Covid-19 cases by doing our best to observe basic health tips such as social distancing, warring of face/nose masks, self isolation, regular hand washing use of alcohol based hand sanitisers as well as complying with all rules and regulations issued by Government at various levels and her regulatory agencies.”