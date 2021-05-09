Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule has pledged to support the 2021 Sahel Countries Military Games slated for October 2021 in Abuja.

The state’s number one citizen stated this while addressing 11-man delegation of the Organization of Military Sports in Africa [OSMA], led by General Maikano Abdullahi.

Sule, who derives pleasure hosting the visitors, stated he can’t wait to table necessary cash in his bid to make the tournament a successful one. He however urged the organisers to fetch for more sponsors capable of lifting the tournament to an enviable one.

“I’m glad having the delegation around. It’s a thing of joy seeing Nigeria hosting a famous tournament like this. I see the competition bringing togetherness and unity among Sahel countries which Nigeria is not an exception.

“I’m using this medium to promise the organisers my full financial support because I see Nigeria soaring higher in the completion,” he stated.

In his remark, head of delegation, Maikano said the courtesy visit was to forge a strategic partnership with the state government to ensure the successful hosting of the Military Games in Nigeria.