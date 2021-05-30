From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

One of the frontline aspirants for the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the coming November 6, Anambra state governorship election, Dr. Godwin Maduka has advised the party delegates to shun any form of inducement, but, select someone who has the capacity for holistic development of the state.

Speaking to reporters in his Awka campaign office yesterday, Dr Maduka noted that though he has the financial capacity to buy the delegates , he deliberately embarked on a voter education tour during which he met the party members at the 21 local governments and said the delegates should not vote for someone based on the amount of money the aspirant can give but, on the conviction that such person has the capacity to transform the state if elected governor.

He promised that if elected governor, 50 percent of funds his administration will deploy to run the state will be sourced from overseas through his varied contacts.

“Vote buying is not democracy, it is not even civilisation. I want a stop to this undemocratic practice in Anambra.

“It is who can move this state (Anambra) to the next level in education, health, agriculture, air, land, and sea transport; in technology. All these I have planned that from the day one I take over as Governor, people will see what I will do”, Dr. Maduka promised.

Disclosing that he has investments in several developed countries in the world, especially America, United Kingdom and Australia, etc, the pain management expert promised further that those investments and contacts will be deployed into the state development if he becomes Governor instead of relying on Abuja monthly allocation and Internally Generated Revenue.

He said his administration will facilitated the dredging of the River Niger from the Atlantic Ocean to Onitsha, as part its deliberate programme to boost not only the economic base of the state, but, South East region at large.

He particularly commended the leader of PDP in the state, former state governor and Vice-presidential candidate of the party in the last general election, Mr. Peter Obi, and, chairman of the party in the state, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu for their efforts in ensuring that candidate of the party was chosen from a free, fair and transparent primary.

He also urged the party to ensure that such candidate was picked from the South senatorial zone, warning further that any deviation from such choice may cost the party the governorship seat during the election.

.