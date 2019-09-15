Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it would use the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State to make the South-East a full PDP controlled zone. Anambra is the only state in the zone that is notvruled by PDP as it has been an APGA state :or the past 13 years. But addressing members of the party in Awka, the National Vice Chairman South-East, Deacon Austin Umahi said the party would win Anambra 2021 governorship election. He promised that the party would not allow money bags to hijack or buy its ticket for the election. Umahi, however, warned interested aspirants to resort to hard work and not hope on hijacking the party. He said: “We’re happy that Anambra PDP today is one family. There is no faction in the party in the state today, and I want to assure you that under my watch, no man can hijack this party. “My wish is that un