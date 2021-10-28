Come December 4, 2021, all roads will lead to the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, venue of this year’s Mix Martial Art (MMA) event, tagged ‘OFU Street Fight 2021.

According to the organisers, top Kickboxers from Brazil, Poland, Congo, Mali and Europe would be participating in the Mix Marshal Art fiesta.

Speaking in Lagos to announce their readiness to host the world, CEO of OFU Entertainment Ltd, Chief Ife Obiudo explained that come October 30, OFU Street Fight 2021 would be staged at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, as a prelude to the main event which comes up on December 4.

Obiudo, who explained that his motive for the event is borne out of his passion for Kickboxing, said he is giving back to society as his own social responsibility.

“People have been asking for Mix Martial Art in Nigeria and this is the time. For our team, the sky is the limit. We beg corporate organisations to sponsor us as we attempt to write the name of Nigeria on the world map through Kickboxing.

Nollywood actor, Charles Okafor, who is also ‘Face’ of OFU Entertainment Ltd who rued Nigeria’s inability to encourage its raw talents to hit stardom, said the event is meant to replicate what is being done in America and elsewhere in the world. And we decided to bring it down to Nigeria.

