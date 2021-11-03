A student of Chrisland High School, Ikeja, Lagos State, Osiregbeme Egbakhumeh, has emerged winner of the gold medal in golf at the just concluded 2021 National Youth Games (NYG).

The sixth edition of the NYG took place at the sports complex of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State. The week-long event featured thirty-seven sporting events ranging from golf, athletics, aquatics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, cricket, football, gymnastics to handball and others.

Master Egbakhumeh expressed gratitude to God for his win and also spoke of his hope for the future.

“I feel blessed and I am very happy. I thank God Almighty for this opportunity and the achievement that I have received. In the next five years, I will like to see myself finishing college in the USA and getting ready to enter the PGA tour, with my motivation being Tiger Woods whose story has greatly inspired me

“I will also like to express my gratitude to my parents for their love, support and motivation, as well as, Chrisland schools for providing me with the opportunity to partake in the event” he said.

