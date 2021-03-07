Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets head coach, Fatai Amoo, has said that he is not promising Nigerians of winning the 2021 U17 African Nations Cup title in Morocco, BSNSports.com.ng can report.

The former Shooting Stars coach said that it is only God who is sure of what tomorrow holds.

Amoo while speaking exclusively to BSN Sports said; “I am not assuring (Nigerians) that we will win the title. The only assurance I am going to give is that, we are going to do everything humanly possible to make sure we do well and Nigerians will be happy with us. It’s only God that can assure anybody.

As the African championship kicks off next week, the head coach is not sure of the departing date for the competition.

“Only NFF will determine when we are departing for Morocco. We are asking for more support from Nigerians as they’ve done for us during the WAFU competition. It has not been very easy for us in all that happened but glory be to God for being able to qualify for the AFCON finals in Morocco.”