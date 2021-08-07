The 46th edition of the UEFA Super Cup will see UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea take on UEFA Europa League winners Villarreal at Windsor Park in Belfast on the evening of Wednesday, 11 August 2021 at 8pm on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203) and SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31).

Villarreal were surprise winners of the UEFA Europa League last term, but the Spanish side is looking to build on their success and will use this clash against continental champions Chelsea as a yard-stick to measure their progress ahead of competing in the UEFA Champions League this term.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will want to keep up the momentum they built under coach Thomas Tuchel. Winning the UEFA Champions League seemed an unlikely outcome when the German manager joined them midway through last season, but the challenge now is to keep up their level of performance across all competitions for a whole campaign. This is going to be a match to look forward to as this will be the first meeting between Chelsea and Villarreal. Both teams have got interesting players starting with Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante. The French midfielder put in one of the all-time great final performances to help Chelsea defeat Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League back in May. While Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze is Villarreal’s most creative and effective attacking player, using his pace and trickery to devastating effect down either flank. It’s also expected to be a classic midfield battle between Etienne Capoue and Villarreal’s Jorginho with the former hoping to give Villarreal a foothold in the middle of the park, while Jorginho will be focused on keeping Chelsea ticking over with his efficient passing.

