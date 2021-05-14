From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said its system dictated efforts/attempt by over 600, 000 candidates to register for 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) but failed due to the compulsory use of National Identification Number (NIN).

2021 UTME was hitherto scheduled to commence on 5th of June and run till 19th June, 2021. But the date may be shifted as hinted by JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

Prof. Oloyede, who disclosed the information at a virtual meeting with stakeholders involved in the conduct of the examination said the Board is concerned with the situation and is considering shift in the examination date.

He said that stakeholders will hold a crucial meeting on Friday to analyze the situation and take decision on possible shift in the examination date to accommodate the interest of candidates who might have witnessed challenges in the cause of registration.

He said: “1.2million candidates have registered for the UTME but we expect 1.9 million. So far, 600,000 candidates have attempted to register but because of NIN they could not. We want to do an appraisal of all the issues to know if we are extending registration or not.

“Extending registration may not be the solution if we found out that we can give 80 per cent of those who have made attempt another password, then there will be no need to extend registration.

“We have to determine where the problem is coming before we can say we are extending. After today, we will address the press tomorrow on the outcome of the meeting on the main examination date and registration. We want to assess what is happening.”

JAMB recently announced the rescheduling of its mock examination hitherto scheduled for Saturday, 30th April, 2021.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement explained that the mock examination will now hold on Thursday, 20th May, 2021.

JAMB introduced mock examination some years ago as an opportunity for candidates to get acquaintant with the Computer Based Test (CBT) preparatory to the UTME examination.

Benjamin said that the change of date was due to ongoing adjustments in the Board’s operational processes, stressing that it would not affect other schedules including the date for the UTME fixed for 5th to 19th June, 2021.

He asked candidates who have registered and chosen to sit for the Mock and other critical stakeholders to note the change of date and ensure they don’t miss the opportunity.