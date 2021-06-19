From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) commenced across the country on Saturday, with the first batch of candidates sitting for the Computer Based Test (CBT) examination. As earlier planned, the examination is expected to will run till 3rd July, 2021

Over 1.3 million candidates successfully registered for UTME, while over 75, 000 registered for Direct Entry. Regrettably, many others could not successfully complete their registration exercise early due to the challenges of National Identification Number (NIN) which was made compulsory for the 2021 registration. But JAMB had made provisions to accommodate interest of such candidates.

Candidates scheduled for the first day converged at various CBT centres in Abuja alongside their parents and guardians in order to get early biometric accreditation in order to participate in the examination.

At La Vogue College, Kurudu, Abuja, candidates scheduled for the first day turned out as early as possible to do biometrics accreditation and participate in the examination.

However, preparatory to the 2021 UTME, JAMB on June 3rd, conducted mock examination for 62,780 candidates out of 160,718 candidates that indicated interest to sit the mock examination.

It was an opportunity to get candidates acquainted with the Computer Based Test (CBT) system of examination, boost their confidence and get them familiar and ready for the examination.

JAMB often use the opportunity to also test-run its facilities, particularly new introductions with a view to ascertaining their effectiveness, strengths and weaknesses, preparatory for the 2021 UTME examination due to take place between June 19 and July 3, 2021.

JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, has repeatedly reassured candidates and other stakeholders that adequate plans have been made to ensure seamless exercise.