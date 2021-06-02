From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has blamed candidate’s ignorance for most of the challenges being faced as regards the registration for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

It specifically mentioned that over 80 percent of candidates that are accusing JAMB of frustrating their effort to participate in the UTME exercise failed to follow the simple rules highlighted by the board for successful registration.

JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, stated this in Abuja during a monitoring exercise for some prospective candidates who were unable to register for the examination during the normal registration window that ended on May 29.

JAMB had provided the window to allow prospective candidates fill and submit a form on the challenges that prevented them from registering for the examination before the deadline.

This was to enable JAMB clear those with genuine cases for the examination after following the required registration process.

JAMB registrar and his monitoring team were at Bwari and Garki centres, where they observed almost all the candidates that blamed their challenges on their inability to secure e-pin or generate profile code on time failed to follow stipulated registration procedures as announced by JAMB.