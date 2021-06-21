From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has delisted 25 Computer-Based Exam (CBT) centres across the country for poor performance at the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) held nationwide on Saturday, June 19.

Spokesperson for JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, said the delisted centres failed in the conduct of the 2021 UTME held for one million applicants.

“Candidates posted to any of these centres are required to await further directives by checking their profile, email addresses and SMS on their registered phone for a new date,” Benjamin said.

The delisted centres are in 11 states and FCT; Lagos having the highest at 6, followed by Kaduna 4, Edo 3, Ondo 2, Plateau 2, FCT 2, and Oyo, Osun, Delta, Benue, Imo, Nasarawa,having one each.