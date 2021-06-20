From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Sunday, announced that it has delisted 25 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres from its database for performing below minimum standard on the first day of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, said the affected CBT centres fell below the tolerable limit of JAMB during the conduct of the 2021 UTME on Saturday, June 19, 2021, hence the decision to delist them to serve as deterrent to others.

The affected CBT centres includes; Harry Pass Polytechnic CBT Centre, Gboko, Benue State; Izisco Obos Institute of Maritime Studies, Warri, Delta State; Oseni Elamah ICT Institute, Auchi, Edo State; Givitec CBT Centre,192, Murtala Mohammed Way, Benin-City, Edo State; Kings Polytechnic, Ubiaja, Edo State; GEF Systems Ltd, Public Service Institute of Nigeria, (PSIN), Kubwa, Abuja; Government Secondary School, Area 10, Garki, Abuja; Bethel Baptist High School, kujama, Kaduna State.

Others are Zabib College, Unguwar Dosa, Kaduna; ST. Albert Institute, Kafanchan, Kaduna State; Massino Computer CBT, Itoga Badagry, Lagos State; IP Soft Technologies Ltd. Beside Ashanti Barracks Apapa, Lagos State; Institute of Criminal Justice and Criminology Administration. 7TH Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos State; Sweet Valley Educational Services, Mike Anison Close, Ikotun, Lagos State; Certified Institution of Shipping, Near Magbon Badagry, Lagos state; Al-miyzan Schools CBT Centre, Ikotun, Lagos State.

Also delisted are Aunty Alice Schools, Mararaba, Karu LGA, Nasarawa State; Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State; King Emmanuel College ICT Centre,Ore, Ondo State;

Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu, Osun State; Federal College of Education (Special), e-library, Centre 1, Oyo, Oyo State; St. Augustine’s Academy, Lantang, Plateau State; Skolak Resources Ltd, BZ 3 Sardauna Kaduna, Kaduna State; and Oru East CBT Centre (FOE ICT) Omuma, Imo State.

JAMB urged candidates that were hitherto posted to any of the delisted centres to await for further directives on next step of action.

In addition to that, JAMB also advised the candidates to constantly check their profile, email addresses and SMS on their registered phone for a new date for the examination.