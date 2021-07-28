From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has commenced review of CCTV footage installed at all Computer Based Test (CBT) Centres used during the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board said the objective of the CCTV review was to do thorough checks on what transpired during the UTME exercise, to ensure that the credibility of the system was maintained. It was also to check the adequacy or otherwise of the security measures put in place to forestall examination infractions.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, said that CCTV review exercise uncovered 14 candidates who impersonated during the examination.

He, thus, announced that the results of the 14 candidates have been withdrawn, and they would be handed over to security agencies for further investigation and prosecution.

Dr. Fabian said that one of the candidates, Attama Lawrence Ikedichukwu, was caught for acts bordering on impersonation.

He explained: “Investigations revealed that Mr. Lawrence hired a professional examination taker to sit the examination on his behalf. However, luck ran out on him when the board’s post-examination processes discovered that he had been impersonated in the cause of the examination.”

The board, thus, warned that Attama’s case might just be the first of the many that would be unearthed in the cause of the review, as many more infractions might yet come to light.

The board reminded candidates that it would painstakingly scrutinise the entire examination processes with the condition that results obtained through fraudulent means would be withheld and, after thorough investigation, cancelled as the case may be.

